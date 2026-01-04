The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to investigate multiple allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Senior Pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Chris Okafor.

The directive followed the widespread public reaction to claims that surfaced on social media in recent days, prompting calls for official intervention.

The State Command Spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed that the Commissioner ordered the SCID to invite the cleric for questioning and also summon the alleged victims and witnesses to provide statements, even though no formal petition has been filed by any complainant.

She explained that the decision was taken in the interest of due process and public concern, adding that witnesses would be interviewed to aid the investigation.

READ ALSO:

According to her, efforts are also being made to establish direct contact with individuals who have publicly spoken about the allegations online.

The controversy intensified after reports emerged that Pastor Okafor stepped aside from his pastoral duties on January 1, 2026, as the accusations gained traction.

The cleric had earlier issued a public apology during a church service, admitting to past mistakes and asking for forgiveness.

The situation has drawn additional attention following his marriage on December 16, 2025, to a woman identified as Pearl, an event reportedly attended by several prominent religious figures.

The allegations were initially brought to the public by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, who accused the pastor of maintaining a long-term intimate relationship with her and making repeated marriage promises before eventually marrying another woman. She further alleged emotional distress, financial loss, and other personal harms arising from the relationship.

As the issue unfolded, other women also came forward with claims ranging from sexual misconduct to manipulation and infidelity. Among them was a woman identified as the pastor’s former wife, who accused him of deception and abuse.

However, some members of the church have rejected the allegations, insisting that they are unfounded and motivated by attempts to tarnish the pastor’s reputation.

Police authorities say investigations will proceed, and further actions will be determined based on findings from the SCID’s inquiries.