Lagos Police Probe Officers Demanding Tinted Glass Permit From Motorist

NAN reports that according to him, when he told them he was a journalist, they entered their vehicle and drove off.

“I noticed a white bus with no plate number following my car from the Nigerian Law School down to 1004 Estate before the bus overtook my car just in front of the traffic light at the entrance of the Oriental Hotel.

“Before I could observe what was happening, three men dressed in mufti came down from the bus telling me to come down from my car and enter the bus that one of them would drive my car along.

“All this was happening in the middle of the road while the traffic light was on green and cars were moving past me.

“Afterwards, I told them I couldn’t come down from my car but they should allow me to leave the centre of the road. So they agreed and that was when I started the video recording; unknown to them.

“My shock till now is that they didn’t have any form of identification and only said they were undercover police officers from zone 2 police station in VI. So I couldn’t even tell if they were real or not,” he stated.