Lagos Police Nab Suspected Armed Robber

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber, Omotayo Iwajomo, in an intelligence-led operation that led to the recovery of an AK-49 assault rifle and a cache of ammunition.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the arrest was made on July 15, 2025, during a raid by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at a known criminal hideout in the Ajegunle area of Ikorodu.

Iwajomo was reportedly found in possession of one AK-49 rifle, three loaded magazines, fifteen rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, three rounds of 9mm (K2) ammunition, and two rounds of 7.62x51mm ammunition.

Preliminary investigations have linked the suspect to multiple cases of armed robbery and violent land-grabbing across Lagos State. The recovered rifle is believed to have been used in the execution of several of these criminal acts.

Further intelligence gathered during interrogation suggests that Iwajomo is a member of a larger criminal syndicate. The police said efforts are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices and ensure that all involved are brought to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Owohunwa Jimoh, commended the SCID operatives for their professionalism and swift action. He reaffirmed the Command’s dedication to intelligence-driven policing aimed at dismantling criminal networks.

“Lagos will remain a dangerous terrain for criminals,” CP Jimoh declared. “We will continue to push back against anyone who threatens the peace and safety of our residents.”

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.