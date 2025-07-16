Lagos: Police Nab Suspected Armed Robber, Recover AK-49 Rifle, Ammunition

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber, Omotayo Iwajomo, in a decisive intelligence-led operation that led to the recovery of an AK-49 assault rifle and a cache of ammunition.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the arrest was made on July 15, 2025, during a raid carried out by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at a known criminal hideout in the Ajegunle area of Ikorodu.

Iwajomo was reportedly caught in possession of one AK-49 rifle, three loaded magazines, 15 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, three rounds of 9mm (K2) ammunition, and two rounds of 7.62x51mm ammunition.

Preliminary findings linked the suspect to multiple cases of armed robbery and violent land-grabbing incidents across Lagos State.

Police investigators believe the confiscated rifle was used in the execution of several of these criminal acts.

Further intelligence gathered during the interrogation suggests that Iwajomo is part of a larger syndicate. Police say efforts are underway to apprehend his accomplices and ensure all involved face prosecution.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, praised the SCID operatives for their professionalism and swift response. He also reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustained, intelligence-driven policing.

“Lagos will remain a dangerous terrain for criminals,” CP Jimoh said. “We will continue to push back against those who threaten the peace and safety of our residents.” The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.