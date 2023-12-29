Lagos: Police Nab 3 Trans-Border Car Snatchers

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three members of a trans-border syndicate who specialises in snatching vehicles in Nigeria and selling in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin. The three suspected armed robbers were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman of N3.2 million and her car at Ojodu area of the state. Confirming the story, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the ring leader of the gang, one Sheriff Owolabi, had been on the wanted list as his dreaded gang had robbed and killed one Temitope on August 19, 2023 at Ojodu Berger area of Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the gang had allegedly surrounded another woman on Nov. 14, at about 10.00 p.m. as she was about to leave her office after close of work at Oregun area of Ikeja. The suspects were said to have allegedly dragged the woman into her Toyota Venza car, with Registration number BWR 49 DE and speed off carrying the victim from one part of Lagos to other. “The suspects allegedly forced the woman to transfer about N3. 2 million from her account into another account provided by the robbers, and also robbed the woman of her phones.

After collecting her money and other items, the suspects thereafter, drove her to Kara Bridge, a border town between Lagos and Ogun State, on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, where they pushed her out from the moving car and sped off.” The spokesperson further said that the Rapid Respond Squad got the complaint by the victim and the operatives embarked on track- ing the suspects with intelligence reports.

“One Sheriff Olakunle, was however, arrested in Mushin Lagos, who assisted the robbers in selling the stolen phones in his area, stressing that the suspect led the police to the POS operator, who also assisted the robbers to cash the transferred money from the victim’s account.” Hundeyin said that the operatives later saw some evidence left behind by the robbers, which led to the arrest of the leader of the gang, one Sheriff Owolabi at Warewa Villagein in Ogun State. During interrogation he confessed to the crime and led the police to arrest another gang member, one Ibrahim Gambo at Ibafo area of Ogun State.

“It was later revealed that the suspects took the robbed car to Ibadan and sold it to their suspected criminal receiver who came from Cotonou, Benin Republic. “The suspect had also confessed to series of car snatching in Lagos. He also admitted that the cars were sold to same buyer called Alhaji from Cotonou,” he said. However, the spokesperson said investigation into the matter was ongoing to arrest the suspected receiver and recover arms used in their operations.