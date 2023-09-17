Lagos Police May Exhume Mohbad’s Remains As Probe Begins

The Lagos State Police Command has announced that it is conducting a thorough investigation into the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

According to the command, they are also considering the possibility of exhuming the singer’s remains as part of their inquiry

Sunday Telegraph reports that the death of a 27-year-old on Tuesday evening has triggered public outrage, with many demanding that the authorities investigate what they perceive as suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking on the development in a statement released on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the investigation is in response to “increasing public concerns” and an initial police assessment of the overall circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s passing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has directed the commencement of full-scale criminal investigation into the case,” the command said.

READ ALSO:

The objective of the investigation, it said, is to establish facts, “clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation), as well as technical and scientific tools that are vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations of this nature.”

It has been reported that the police chief has established a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to oversee and manage the investigation.

The team, reportedly consisting of experienced homicide detectives, has been assigned the responsibility of collecting and examining all allegations, suspicions, and insinuations from various sources regarding the singer’s death.

“Their mandate is to conduct a thorough, professional, and prompt investigation.

“In aid of this initiative, the Lagos State Government has pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise,” the police noted.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while consulting with the State Commissioner of Police earlier today on how best to ensure that the case is expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.”