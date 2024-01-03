Lagos: Police Investigates Suspected Kidnap Incident

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that it is currently looking into the case of an alleged kidnapping of a yet-to-be-identified female adult on Monday, January 1, in the Victoria Island area of the state.

The State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday made the disclosure in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Bishop Khale, had raised the alarm in a video he posted on the platform on the same day where he alleged that the woman was struggling to get out of a black Pathfinder on Ahmadu Bello Way.

Reacting, Hundeyin said, “There is no indication that there was an abduction but we are looking into the incident. No one had also come forward to report any case of kidnap to the police.”

In the post, Khale said he captured the face of the driver and the number plate of the vehicle.

He also explained how he trailed the vehicle and made efforts to alert other motorists who ignored him.

He wrote, “Happening now on New Year’s Day. A lady was struggling to get out of this Black Pathfinder on Ahmadu Bello Way, Lagos. I believe she’s been kidnapped. I got the face of the driver and the plates,” he wrote.

“For the record: I raised the alarm. Called on area boys, but most of them hesitated. The driver got back in the car and drove off. I followed the car around V.I., hoping I’d see a policeman to report to, but none was on the route they followed.

“They later started driving back towards the Third Mainland Bridge. I even flagged down cars behind me and kept screaming someone was being kidnapped. Everyone overtook me. I already followed them around horning for some minutes before they parked. That’s when I remembered to take a video.”