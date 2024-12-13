Lagos Police: Group Launches Needs Assessment For More Accountable, Responsive CRU

Share

The Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN), with the support of the Action Group on Free Civic Space, has launched the Needs Assessment Report on Strengthening the Outreach and Operations of the Lagos State Police Command’s Complaint Response Unit (CRU).

According to NOPRIN’s Programmes Officer, Ms Precious Osinaku, this pivotal initiative represents a significant step towards advancing police accountability and fostering trust between law enforcement agencies and members of the public.

She explained that the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) serves as a critical mechanism for addressing grievances, promoting transparency and ensuring the protection of human rights within the police system. She further said:

“The newly launched report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Lagos State CRU’s current operations, identifies gaps, and offers actionable recommendations for improvement.”

Osinaku said that the key highlights of the Needs Assessment Report are as follows, first, there are the current challenges; a detailed insights into the operational, structural, and procedural limitations hindering the effectiveness of the Lagos State CRU.

Then, the community engagement, findings on public awareness and accessibility of the CRU, emphasising the need for more awareness and inclusive and responsive service delivery.

The Report also comes up with recommendations and capacity development. It recommended that strategic proposals enhance structural and procedural operations resource allocation, capacity building, and technology integration to improve transparency and efficiency.

