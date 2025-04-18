Lagos Police Dismisses Arrest Of Boko Haram Members

Share

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday refuted the claim that hundreds of Boko Haram suspects were apprehended in Lagos.

Dismissing the claim in a statement, the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin stated that following reports, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olohundare Jimoh, directed an immediate investigation into the report to ascertain the true position of the claim.

The outcome of the investigation reveals that there is nowhere throughout Lagos State that the group mentioned in the report Boko Haram was seen or sighted or arrested.

Furthermore, in the trailer park communities mentioned, the leaders, operators, and drivers in the indicated places in the report clarified to the police that there were no such elements of Boko Haram seen or arrested in those localities.

Hundeyin enjoined residents to disregard and discountenance the write-up as untrue and a figment of the imagination of the writer which was very unfortunate and despicable and should be outrightly ignored.

The spokesperson enjoined the media not to allow the use of their esteemed publications to incite fake news and outright falsehoods that could jeopardize the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the state.

He assured residents of their safety and the police commitment to protection of lives and property in the state

“The command, notwithstanding, deployed surveillance police detectives, the Lagos State Police Intelligence Department (SID), and other formations of the Force to the mentioned places for the purpose of verification of the claim.

“No one confirmed the presence or arrest of such group members as reported in the write-up throughout Lagos State.

“Therefore, the report in its entirety is false, malicious, and ill-intended to cause fear and apprehension in the minds of the public.

“Members of the public are encouraged by the Commissioner of Police to go about their duties and other means of livelihood without fear or apprehension.

“The writer of the story is advised to verify facts and truth of any information before going to the press.” the statement reads

