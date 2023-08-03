Lagos: Police Dismantle Notorious Hideout, Recover Plastic Pistol, Military Kits

Police operatives attached to the Badia Division have reportedly dismantled a notorious criminal hideout under the Iganmu bridge, recovering various offensive exhibits. The early morning operation which was carried out on Thursday, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ayoola Olawole, with his team raided the criminal hideout in the area. It was learnt that the suspects upon sighting the team of policemen took to their heels.

A source in the area who spoke with our correspondent said the coming of the police team to the area is a blessing to the community. The source said during the operation, a plastic toy pistol, two long axes, two knives, two scissors and military accoutrements such as belts, lanyards and two reflective jackets were recovered from the hideout of the criminals.

“Large quantities of Cannabis Sativa, white powder suspected to be cocaine concealed in baking powder can with syringe, six vehicle loud speakers and large number of phone accessories suspected to have been stolen and two long vandalised iron bridge poles were also recovered from the criminals hideout.

“The criminals who assembled in the area have been terrorising residents of the community, private car owners and commercial centres, who ply the route on daily basis. It was a thing of joy for everyone of us here.