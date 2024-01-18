Lagos: Police Dismantle ‘Indian’ Occultic Temple, Arrest 2

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have dismantled an Occultic Temple used by fraudsters to defraud innocent people at Agufoye, Ikorodu area of the state and arrested two suspects. It was learnt that the suspects were arrested by the operatives after receiving credible intelligence that the fraudsters were trying to set up an Occultic Temple in the community.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adegoke Fayoade, while parading the suspects before journalists yesterday said two suspects were arrested at the scene. He gave the name of the suspects as Ifeanyi Nwodo 39 and Daniel Johnson 32, a statue of human head and other charms were recovered at the temple.

He said: “On January 13, at about 3pm, based on credible intelligence that some boys were seen making occultic pratices around Agufoye area of Ikorodu, operatives of the Command swiftly moved in and arrested the suspects at the scene.”

Investigations revealed that they were trying to set up their occultic shrine named ‘Indian Occultic Temple’ with intent to defraud victims by making them believe that the oracle has powers of making them rich and successful. “Several occult items including moulded human head, crafted human effigies were found in their shrine. As ef- forts are ongoing to go after the other suspects at large.”