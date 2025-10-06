Lagos: Police Defy Court Order, Evict Nursing Mother, 7-Week-Old Baby

Operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, over the weekend threw caution to the wind and forcefully evicted the family of a woman and her sevenweeks-old baby from their home in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State. The police operatives were allegedly acting on the instruction of a senior customs officer simply identified as S Gomos.

It was learnt that the family of the victim, David Afam and their landlord, who is a customs officer are already in court over attempts to evict them from the apartment. A police sources at FESTAC Police Station, who pleaded anonymity said the matter started when the customs officer and his tenant had a disagreement.

The police source said: “We start- ed the case before the customs man ran to Zone 2. He is supposed to be in jail now. His security guard, one Thankgod is already at the correc- tional centre. “Not even the intervention of our DPO to stop the Zone 2 Police Station could stop them from going ahead with the forceful eviction. “What happened was that he gained an unauthorised access into the tenant’ s apartment and a dis- agreement ensured between them.

“The customs officers made efforts to evict the tenant, whose rent had not expired and he initiated a case at the court.” The policeman revealed that, “The landlord got a court judgement to get possession of the rented apartment without the tenant being aware of any proceedings at the court.

“What the landlord did was that he brought a court bailiff to paste the court summon on the tenant’ s apartment and instructed his security guard to remove the notice, immediately the bailiff leaves.”

He also stated that, “After our investigation, it was revealed that the security guard deliberately removed the summon and he was arraigned in court and he is now remanded at Kiriliri Correctional Centre.” Now, the tenant has challenged the possession order in court and the matter will be coming up on the 8th of October, but the landlord hurriedly went to Zone 2 to evict the tenant.”