Lagos Police Declare Sowore Wanted Over Alleged Public Disturbance

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, has declared Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, wanted for allegedly inciting public disturbance in the state.

Jimoh made the announcement on Monday during a security briefing in the Oworonshoki community, linking Sowore to unrest over the ongoing demolition of buildings in the area.

“The command has declared Omoyele Sowore wanted for orchestrating actions capable of disrupting public peace.

“We will not allow any individual, no matter their status, to cause chaos under the guise of activism,” Jimoh said.

The police declaration follows a protest that saw officers fire teargas to disperse demonstrators opposing the Lagos State Government’s demolition of structures along waterways and setbacks.

Authorities insist the demolitions are aimed at clearing illegal constructions and preventing future flooding, but the move has led to public outrage and tension among affected residents.

Sowore, a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), is yet to issue a statement regarding the police declaration as of press time.