The Lagos State Police Command has officially dispelled widespread speculation surrounding a viral video showing a group of 89 young men arriving in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

In a statement released on Friday via his official X handle, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the individuals were lawfully recruited from Katsina State to work as labourers at the Dangote Refinery in Lekki.

According to Hundeyin, the clarification followed concerns raised by members of the public on May 14, 2025, prompting a prompt investigation by the Command.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the young men, 89 in number, had arrived from Katsina State and were recruited to work as labourers at the Dangote Refinery,” he stated.

He added that the contractor responsible for their recruitment and the refinery’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) both affirmed the legitimacy of the arrangement, noting that the workers were cleared to reside and operate within the refinery premises.

In response to reports of their arrival, police officers were immediately deployed to the location to assess the situation and verify all claims. The individuals were subjected to security checks and background screenings.

“All individuals were thoroughly searched and no incriminating items were found. Each person presented valid identification, including National Identification Numbers (NINs), which were successfully verified,” Hundeyin said.

Addressing the growing anxiety fueled by the viral video, the Commissioner of Police, CP Owohunwa Olukayode Jimoh, called on residents of Lagos to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

“The Command remains committed to maintaining law and order across Lagos State and will continue to respond swiftly to issues affecting public safety. We urge the public to verify facts before circulating potentially misleading or alarmist content,” he stated.

The Command reaffirmed its dedication to transparency, proactive policing, and public safety. It also praised the quick reporting of the incident, which allowed for rapid intervention and accurate clarification.

Authorities further confirmed that the workers have since settled within the refinery premises and have commenced their duties under the supervision of their contractor.

