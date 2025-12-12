Lagos: Police Debunk Theft Claims, Apprehend 13 Over Mob Attack Against Officer

The Lagos State Police Command has refuted claims circulating on social media that a police inspector seen in a viral video being beaten by a mob, was caught in the act of stealing.

The viral video which began circulating on Wednesday, showed the officer on uniform seated on the ground and bleeding from the mouth as the mob beat him.

They had accused him of stealing. In a statement yesterday in Lagos, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, described the narrative attached to the widely shared footage as false and misleading.

According to her, the officer is attached to the State Taskforce and was on official duty enforcing the state government’s ban on wrong parking on Brown Street in Oshodi.

Adebisi said that trouble began when the inspector stopped a motorist attempting to park illegally. “The driver became violent, leading to a heated confrontation. “During the altercation, the inspector accidentally discharged his firearm onto the road, and debris from the impact injured some passersby.

“The situation quickly escalated as a mob gathered and violently attacked the officer, leaving him with serious injuries,” she said. The spokesperson said that the inspector had since faced disciplinary actions for his unprofessional conduct during the incident.

She however, said that 13 suspects captured in the viral video assaulting the officer had been apprehended and were currently in custody.