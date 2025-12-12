Lagos Police Debunk Reports Of Gunmen Attack In Ajebo Community

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed reports alleging that armed men invaded Ajebo Community near Agbowa in Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA, attacking residents and looting properties.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi on Friday, the Command described the report as false, misleading, and capable of causing unnecessary panic.

According to the police, the unrest stemmed from a land dispute between two families within the community, not an attack by gunmen.

Tactical squads, Police Mobile Force operatives, and officers from Agbowa Division and Area N were immediately deployed, restoring peace and allowing residents to return to their normal activities.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, ordered an immediate investigation, which confirmed that no gunshots were fired, no properties were looted, and no injuries or deaths occurred during the dispute.

The CP has summoned the leaders of the two families involved and warned that anyone found instigating trouble will face the full weight of the law.

He also cautioned the public and media outlets against spreading misinformation and assured Lagos residents of the Command’s continued commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state.