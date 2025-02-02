Lagos Police Commences Enforcement Of Third Party Motor Insurance Policy

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has embarked on enforcing the mandatory minimum of Third Party Motor Vehicle Insurance with effect from February 1st, 2025.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin in a Statement on Sunday said this is in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

Hundeyin said this implies that vehicle owners in Lagos State are required to possess a minimum of valid Third Party Insurance.

Those without any class of insurance are advised to get insured immediately, says the Police.

“The Nigeria Police Force cautions vehicle owners and operators against non compliance with this essential regulation. Failure of which will result in strict enforcement actions, including fines, penalties or both.

“This initiative aims is to ensure vehicle owners comply with stipulated insurance requirements to protect themselves and other road users.”

To this end the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olanrewaju Ishola, has charged officers on this enforcement exercise to be professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties.

The Police boss also warned that no form of incivility to members of the public would be tolerated from them.

“The public are enjoined to cooperate with the police as this crucial enforcement exercise is a win-win situation for all.

