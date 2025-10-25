Lagos Police Command Mourns Festac DPO, Matilda Ngbaronye

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the death of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Festac Division, CSP Matilda Ngbaronye, who passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025, following surgery at the Mayriamville Medical Centre in Surulere, Lagos.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohungare Jimoh, the Command expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the dedicated officer described as “upright, disciplined, and professional.”

According to the statement, CSP Ngbaronye was widely admired for her commitment to duty, humane approach to policing, and efforts in fostering trust between the police and the public.

The Command noted that her death came as a rude shock to colleagues and subordinates who regarded her as a role model and a beacon of integrity.

CP Jimoh personally reached out to the late officer’s husband and her elder brother, who is a priest, to convey the Command’s condolences and pledge support to the bereaved family during this difficult period.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohungare Jimoh, and all officers and men of the Command commiserate with her family and aged mother on this irreparable loss. Burial arrangements will be communicated in due course,” the statement read.

The Command prayed for the repose of CSP Matilda Ngbaronye’s soul and comfort for her family and colleagues.