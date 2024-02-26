Lagos Police College To Commence Recruitment

Police College in Ikeja, Lagos State has revealed it plans to commence training for screened new police constables within the next six months.

ASP Owajulaye Saka, the College Spokesperson who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday said all of the drilling instructors had begun training their troops prior to the training and that the college had adequate instructors to care for the trainees.

He stated that the Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, had paid a visit to the facility to inspect its amenities on the spot.

The college’s spokeswoman stated that the minister was pleased with what he observed but asked the school’s administration to provide a list of materials required by the institution.

Saka stated that the school had subsequently given the list to the ministry, which included mattresses, culinary utensils, and classroom fans.

NAN reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has successfully assessed 171,956 candidates for constable positions across the country.

According to PSC spokesperson Mr Ikechukwu Ani, successful applicants are presently receiving letters inviting them to Computer Tests planned for Tuesday, March 5th and Wednesday, March 6th across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Ani further stated that 43,778 of the applicants who were successful in the specialists’ cadre during the screening were expected to take practical examinations on a date specified by the commission.