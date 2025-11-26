Lagos Police Ban Unapproved Egungun Festival

The Lagos State Police Command has halted plans for an unapproved Egungun festival advertised by a group identifying itself as Oje Parapo of Oregun, following the circulation of posters and social media handbills warning residents and restricting public movement.

According to the police, twelve suspects linked to the circulation of the materials have been arrested.

The publications allegedly attempted to curtail citizens’ fundamental rights, including freedom of movement, expression, and human dignity.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, said the Command would not tolerate any form of lawlessness capable of disturbing public peace, safety, or order.

He therefore directed the immediate suspension of the planned Egungun festival scheduled for 27th and 28th November 2025.

The police noted that the circulation of restrictive notices had already generated fear and apprehension among residents, stressing that no group has the authority to take the law into its own hands or impose unauthorized restrictions on Lagosians.

The Command further warned individuals or groups planning gatherings or activities capable of threatening public peace to desist immediately.

“No festival that risks destabilising the peace or heightening tension in the State will be permitted under any circumstances,” the statement read.

The police also referenced a similar incident in Mafoluku, Oshodi, where officers from Makinde Division arrested twelve persons on 23rd November 2025 over publications intended to incite public disorder.

Those suspects remain under investigation and will be prosecuted.

Jimoh reaffirmed that the security of residents cannot be compromised, adding that anyone who attempts to undermine peace and stability in Lagos State will face the full weight of the law.

Residents were urged to go about their lawful activities without fear and to report any suspicious movements to the police via the Command’s emergency lines.