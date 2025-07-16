Lagos Police Arrests Four Suspects Over N500m Visa Scam

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday disclosed that the arrest of four suspects alleged to be behind a multi-million naira visa scam that defrauded over 100 people of more than N500m.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on X disclosed that the scam involved more than 100 victims and a total sum of approximately ₦500 million.

The suspects identified as Blessing Wefsutu, 27; Chineye Christian, 36; Archibong Udeme Ifereke, 23; and Maurine Peter, 25 were all staff members of an educational consultancy firm based in the Ago Okota area of Lagos.

The case was initially reported at the Ago Okota Police Division before being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba for a more in-depth probe.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consultancy firm, under the guise of facilitating Canadian and Australian work visas, allegedly collected large sums of money from unsuspecting victims.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, urged residents to be cautious and verify the authenticity of travel and recruitment agencies before engaging in any visa-related transactions.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding the public from fraudulent schemes and ensuring that perpetrators face the full weight of the law.

The suspects reportedly promised guaranteed employment opportunities abroad but failed to deliver on their commitments, leading to suspicions and eventual police involvement.

“Further investigations indicate that the syndicate includes additional accomplices who are currently at large.

“The command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects and ensure that all those involved are brought to justice,” the statement read.