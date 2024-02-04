Lagos Police Arrest Two With 70 Cartons Of Expired Drugs

The Lagos State Police Command has said it officers from the Okokomaiko Division intercepted a Volkswagen LT bus carrying 70 cartons of expired pharmaceuticals and arrested two suspects accompanying the vehicle.

Confirming the development on Sunday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement on his X account revealed it occurred at 5:40 p.m. at Afromedia when cops stopped the suspicious vehicle for a search and discovered 70 boxes of Feed Fine Cyproheptadine Caplets 4g, all of which had an expiry date of 2016.

According to the confessions of the two bus passengers, they were delivering outdated medications to an individual in Alaba to change the expiry dates before taking the pills to Port Harcourt for sale.

“At about 5:40 pm yesterday, a patrol team from Okokomaiko Division stopped and searched a Volkswagen LT bus at Afromedia.

“Found in the bus were seventy cartons of Feed Fine Cyproheptadine Caplets 4g, all with an expiry date of 2016,” it said.

According to the statement, the two occupants of the vehicle, Augustine Egemoye’m’ aged 60 and Innocent Eremosele’m’ aged 35, admitted to transferring outdated medications to someone in Alaba who would modify the expiry dates before transporting the pills to Port-Harcourt for sale.

He stated that the suspects, drugs, and car are all currently in custody.

“Efforts are on to arrest the owner of the drugs, the individual altering expiry dates and other indicted persons,” it said.