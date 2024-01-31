Lagos Police Arrest Two For Robbery Of School Properties

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two persons for reportedly drugging a school security guard and stealing properties worth millions of naira from the school.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the State Police Public Relations Officer on Wednesday confirmed the development to newsmen in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Hundeyin further disclosed that the incident occurred on December 29, 2023, when the suspects purchased sedatives near the school.

According to him, they then went to the school and engaged the security officer in harmless conversations before purchasing food from a nearby restaurant and drugging it before passing it over to the victim.

READ ALSO:

He stated that as soon as the security guard finished eating the food, he fell asleep, allowing the suspects to complete their mission.

“They constructively broke into the school’s administrative office, removed the ignition key to the school’s bus, and removed a 65-inch television set and six inverter batteries.

“They fuelled the bus with diesel found at the parking lot and drove the vehicle away. They also removed the security man’s iPhone 11 cell phone,’’ he said.