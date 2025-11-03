Lagos: Police Arrest Taxi Driver For Multiple Rape Cases, Assault On Women Passengers

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected serial commercial taxi driver rapist in connection with multiple cases.

The suspect Adedayo Ben Adegbola was arrested by crack detectives and smart operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, in the state.

It was learnt that the suspect had been identified by some of the victims as the driver whose picture appeared in viral online posts, in connection with multiple cases of rape, defilement, as- sault occasioning harms, in- decent assault, and multiple armed robberies on female passengers in parts of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Adebisi, in a statement yesterday said subsequent to the directives from the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, crack detectives and smart operatives of the SCID commenced a detailed and discreet investigation into the complaint from victims of the dastardly acts of the suspect.

The PPRO said during the painstaking investigation by the Police Joint Investigation teams, it resulted in the arrest of the suspect on Friday, October 31, at about 9:40pm.