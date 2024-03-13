Lagos: Police Arrest Suspected Female Kidnapper, Rescue 3 Children

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old woman, Alima Akintola, for allegedly abducting three children. Detectives attached to the command in a swift action rescued the three students while other suspects escaped.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hunde- yin, in a statement yesterday said the case was reported on Monday at about 3.30 p.m. to the Area M Police Command, Idimu by one Segun, who is said to be a headmaster of one school, located at Ijegun area of Lagos. He said the headmaster reported that some unknown persons invade their school and kidnapped three students in the school premises.

Hundeyin said upon receiving the information, detectives from the area M moved immediately to the school with the aim of rescuing the students and arresting the suspects involved in the kidnap. “The culprits were given a hot chase, where one of the suspects, 40-year-old female, who allegedly kidnapped three pre- nursery children, was arrested.

The three children were rescued.” However, the other suspects escaped with an unregistered motorcycle on sighting the police. “The victims, who are between ages four and six have been reunited with their families and suspect is in police custody,” he said. Hundeyin further said that investigation revealed that the suspect arrested allegedly kidnapped the children for criminal purposes.

He said that the suspect and others at Large, had a standby motorcycle waiting for them to carry the victims away, unfortunately, luck ran out of one of them. The Police Spokesperson said that the police are on the trail of others at large.