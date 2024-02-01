Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Cultist

A notorious cult leader has been nabbed by the Lagos State Police Command after his gang reportedly attempted to take over a tricycle park in the Fadeyi Area of Lagos State with force.

Confirming the arrest on Thursday, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos Police Public Relations officer stated that; the suspect was arrested on Wednesday by operatives attached to the Onipanu Police Division.

According to him, the police received information that six alleged cult members were harassing commercial tricycle operators at Keke Maruwa Park in the Fayedi neighborhood.

”The suspects armed with dangerous weapons, including guns, cutlasses, and axes, disrupted the activities of the park and also tried to attack the chairman of the said park.

”On receipt of the information, a team of anti-crime operatives immediately went to the scene and one Seun Olatunbosu, 29 years old, was arrested with one locally made pistol and two live cartridges while others escaped”.

The command’s spokesperson added that during the inquiry, the suspect admitted to being a member of the Black Axe fraternity.

”Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang,” Hundeyin said.