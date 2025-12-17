Lagos Police Arrest Social Media Influencer, Peller Over Reckless Driving Incident

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained popular social media influencer Habeeb Hamzat, also known as “Peller,” following a viral video showing him engaging in reckless driving that resulted in a serious road crash.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the police said the 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred while he was live-streaming on social media, raised serious concerns about public safety and potential self-endangerment.

The statement was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

READ ALSO:

According to the Command, the video, circulated widely online on Sunday, December 14, 2025 showed the suspect driving dangerously, leading to a motor accident that endangered not only his life but also that of other road users.

The police confirmed that the matter is currently under investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The outcome of the investigation, the statement said, will be made public, and the suspect will be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, issued a strong warning to social media influencers, content creators, and members of the public against using online platforms to promote or engage in dangerous, unlawful, or irresponsible acts.

The Commissioner stressed that such actions pose a threat to public peace and safety and will not be tolerated, adding that offenders will face the full weight of the law.

The Command also urged all motorists to strictly comply with traffic regulations, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining law and order across Lagos State.