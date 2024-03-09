Lagos Police Arrest Mother For Poisoning A-Year-Old Baby

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Lagos State Command, has apprehended one Rukayat, for allegedly poisoning her child with an insecticide in the Oworonshoki area of the state.

Saturday Telegraph learned that the event occurred at 11 a.m. on Friday as the police source revealed that the one-year-old infant had epilepsy and that the mother poisoned her because she was tired of the circumstances.

“One Rukayat brought her one-year-old, seven-month-old daughter to LUTH for treatment. Later that same day, she confessed to having poisoned her child with an insecticide because she could not continue with her daughter having epilepsy. She said she wanted to rest from the stress”, the source said.

READ ALSO:

When reached, Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the occurrence with our correspondent, saying the mother has been arrested, and an investigation is proceeding.

He said, “Detectives of the division were immediately dispatched to the hospital, and they met the baby receiving treatment, and the mother has been taken into custody after treatment, and the investigation is ongoing.”