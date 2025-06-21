Lagos Police Arrest Most Wanted Hitman In Ogun

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 44-year-old notorious hired killer, Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as Ilori Eso, at his hideout in Agbado, Ogun State.

Akinwande, who also doubles as a cult kingpin, is alleged to be the leader of a gang that has terrorized the Mushin area of Lagos and surrounding communities for years. His arrest is seen as a significant breakthrough in the Command’s ongoing efforts to dismantle violent criminal networks operating within the state.

Confirming the arrest, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement on Friday night that Akinwande was apprehended by a tactical squad after several failed attempts spanning more than a decade.

He stated that from 2009 to 2024, Akinwande managed to evade arrest by frequently changing locations across different states. He is said to be responsible for multiple cases of armed robbery, murder, kidnapping, and cult-related killings, which have left many families devastated and communities in fear.

Following his arrest, police operatives raided his residence in Mushin, where they recovered a cache of firearms and other incriminating items, which the suspect confessed to using for his criminal operations.

Among the recovered items were various high-powered rifles, locally made pistols, magazines, several rounds of live ammunition, expended ammunition, a dagger, walkie-talkies, and multiple international passports belonging to different individuals. The nature and scale of the weapons recovered pointed to a highly organized criminal operation.

According to Hundeyin, four families have already come forward to identify Akinwande as the person responsible for the killings of their children and loved ones.

In response to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to lead a specialized team to deepen the investigation and apprehend other suspects connected to Akinwande’s criminal enterprise.

CP Owohunwa reaffirmed the Lagos Police Command’s commitment to ensuring that criminals find no sanctuary in the state. He stated that this arrest sends a strong warning to all criminal elements that Lagos will not tolerate any act that threatens the peace and security of its residents.

He commended the bravery and professionalism of the officers involved in the operation and urged the public to continue supporting the police with useful and timely information.

Akinwande is currently in custody under tight security and will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

The police have also called on residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police formation.

