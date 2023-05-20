Lagos: Police Arrest Man Over Alleged Unlawful Possession Of Human Parts

Detectives attached to Lagos State Police Command have arrested one man and allegedly recovered human parts from two young men. The suspect, Monday Alfred, it was learnt was with his accomplices on motorbike when policemen from Imota Police Division on patrol, flagged them down.

The suspects were subsequently arrested on Wednesday about 2.15 p.m. along Ori-Okuta Old Shagamu Road, Imota area of the state. Confirming the story, the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said operatives who were on stop and search flagged down their motorbike with registration number JBG 276 VU.

Hundeyin said the suspects were on top speed heading towards Shagamu from Imota. The spokesperson how- ever said one of the suspects jumped down and ran into the bush as soon as they were stopped by the patrol team. He said that they were given a hot chase, which led to the arrest of Alfred of Isale-Aye Araromi Imota, who was the motorcycle rider.

“Upon thorough search of the black sack found with them, two cut hands suspected to be human parts were found in a liquid suspected to be alcohol in a plastic bucket.