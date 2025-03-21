Lagos: Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife To Death

Share

The Police in Lagos have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death at the Morogbo area of the state yesterday.

Though the motive behind the cold murder is yet to be established, the state police spokesman, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement said that the suspect, identified as Peter Dike, confessed to detectives at Morogbo Division that he indeed killed his wife.

Hundeyin said that the police arrested Dike at the scene of the crime and recovered a bloody kitchen knife suspected to have been used in the attack.

According to police situation report, detectives on surveillance township monitoring patrol at Oke-Ira, Ilogbo Eremi, swiftly moved in after receiving information at about 11.25 am yesterday that Dike had killed his 38-year-old wife.

The police told New Telegraph that the lifeless body of the wife was found, in front of him, in her pool of blood. The suspect was promptly arrested and the corpse deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Badagry, for preservation while further investigation would continue at the SCID, Panti, Yaba.

