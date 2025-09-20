Lagos Police Arrest Leader Of Fake Security Gang

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Jude Onouha, identified as the kingpin and leader of a notorious syndicate that specialised in vandalising high-end vehicles across Lagos estates while posing as security operatives.

In a statement issued by the Command via its official X handle, the gang disguised themselves in fake security uniforms, used a modified Mercedes-Benz car jack, crafted to resemble a firearm, to deceive unsuspecting estate security personnel.

Under the guise of conducting security investigations, they gained access to several residential estates, the statement added.

The statement further explained that once inside, the gang targeted luxury vehicles, including Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander, Lexus 650, Mercedes-Benz, and other SUVs, systematically removing vital components such as brainboxes, tapping glasses, wiring systems, side mirrors, and control devices.

Recovered from the suspect were the fake weapon, a Mercedes-Benz car jack, and a face cap with the inscription “Special Force”, which he used for disguise

Also confirming the arrest, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, described the breakthrough as a major victory in the fight against organised criminal syndicates.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property in Lagos and encouraged residents to maintain close collaboration with security agencies.

Investigations are ongoing, and the Command assured that other members of the syndicate would be tracked down and prosecuted.

He also urged estate managers and residents to be more vigilant.

“The suspect has already corroborated his involvement in the crimes and is assisting our detectives with ongoing investigations. Efforts are being intensified to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang so they can face the full weight of the law.

“We advise residents and estate management to exercise utmost caution whenever individuals present themselves as security operatives. Always verify their identity with the Divisional Police Officer in charge of your area before granting access.

“Where there is doubt, refer such persons to the nearest police division immediately,” the Commissioner added.