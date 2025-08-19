Lagos Police Arrest Ex-Convict For Suspected Cultism

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old ex-convict, Onamade Kayode, for suspected cultism and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kayode, who was previously jailed for cultism-related offenses and released in 2022, was apprehended by operatives of the Ijede Division on August 18, 2025, following reports that he was brandishing a locally made gun and threatening residents in the Sabon Kasuwa area of Abule Eko.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement released on Tuesday via his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

During interrogation, the suspect led operatives to an uncompleted building, where a locally made firearm was recovered from a toilet pipe. Police investigations revealed that Kayode remains an active member of a cult group.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the swift action of the Ijede Division officers, noting that their professionalism and timely response prevented potential harm. He urged residents to shun cultism and criminality, and to continue providing useful information to aid police efforts in tackling crime.

The suspect is currently in custody and will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.