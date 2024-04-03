Lagos Police Arrest Driver Who Plan With Kidnappers To Abduct Boss Son

The detectives attached to Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, have arrested a driver Kwasi Samuel for conniving with two others to abduct her boss 10 years-old son at Ikoyi area of the state.

The two other suspects arrested at Ijanikin area of the state after week of surveillance are Unachukwu Monday 24, and Freeman Ekpebo 23.

The Zonal Police Public Relation Officer (ZPRO), SP Ayuba Umma in a statement issued on Wednesday said on March 26, 2024, at about 6:am a resident of Millionaire Estate, Oniru, Lagos, reported the kidnap of her 10 years-old son, maid (names withheld) and the driver, Mr. Samuel Kwasi at the Ikoyi area of the state.

She further revealed that the kidnappers demanded for One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira ransom to be paid before the release of the boy.

She said acting on the intelligence, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Olatoye Durosinmi order a team of detectives led by CSP Tijjani Taofiq Officer-in-Charge of the Zonal Monitoring Unit to swiftly and utilizing the advanced tracking techniques and intelligence gathering.

The team pinpointed the kidnappers’ hideout to the Ayetoro area of Ijanikin, Badagry road, area of the State and moved in.

The Zonal Spokesperson however said on March 28, 2024, at about 3:40pm, officers raided the hideout at Cozzy Hotel, Ijaniki where one of the suspects Nnachukwu Monday was arrested and the victims rescued unharmed.

In a coordinated operation, Mr. Kwasi, the driver and one Ekpebo were both apprehended at Sun Era Hotel, Ijanikin, where they were allegedly waiting to receive the ransom. Investigation revealed Mr. Kwasi who is the principal suspect masterminded the kidnap of the boy.

During the interrogation Kwasi confessed to the crime by demobilizing the car’s tracking device before the operation.

Meanwhile, the Car’s Tracking Device and a Knife were recovered from the Hotel room at Sun Era Hotel, Ijanikin where the suspects were lodged.

While Commending the Police Officers for their swift response, AIG Durosinmi appreciates the community for their cooperation and vigilance.

He also urges parents and guardians to be cautious and conduct thorough background checks when employing domestic staff.