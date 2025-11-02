Lagos: Police Arrest Driver For Serial Rape, Assault On Female Passengers

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a commercial taxi driver, Adedayo Ben Adegbola, over multiple cases of rape, assault, and armed robbery targeting female passengers in different parts of the state.

The suspect, described by police as a serial offender, was apprehended by crack detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, following a discreet investigation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Adebisi, in a statement on Sunday, several victims have already identified the suspect as the same driver whose image recently went viral on social media in connection with multiple incidents of rape, defilement, and assault.

Adebisi said the painstaking investigation by a joint team of detectives led to Adegbola’s arrest on Friday, October 31, 2025, at about 9:40 p.m.

The operational vehicle allegedly used by the suspect—a red Toyota Corolla with registration number JJJ 226 HT—was recovered and is currently in police custody as an exhibit.

“The suspect is presently in police detention, and investigation is ongoing to apprehend other accomplices involved in these crimes,” the PPRO stated.

“The recovered vehicle has been secured as an exhibit and will be used in the prosecution of the suspect.”

The Lagos State Police Command urged other victims of the suspect’s attacks to come forward and report to the State CID, Panti, assuring that their identities will be protected throughout the investigation and prosecution processes.

Meanwhile, CP Olohundare Jimoh reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting residents and ensuring justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

He assured that updates on the ongoing investigation would be provided in due course.