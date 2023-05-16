Lagos Police, Arrest, Detain A Phony Inspector

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a guy who has been impersonating a police inspector of the command.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect had been using his unregistered motorcycle to provide commercial transportation in and around the Lagos neighborhood of Ikorodu.

At around 10:22 p.m. on Sunday, he claimed that a patrol team who thought he was a phony approached him and demanded to know his identification.

He said; “The suspect impersonated and claimed to be an Inspector of Police. The suspect has no fixed police formation and the identity card found on him was not genuine.

“The suspect is in police custody and his motorcycle impounded; to be taken to the Taskforce.

“The suspect will be charged to court for impersonation soon,” Hundeyin noted.