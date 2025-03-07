Lagos Police Arrest Cultist In Iju Ishaga

Share

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected cultist at Iju Ishaga area of the State.

The suspect who was identified as Bolanle Adesanyan also known as Akuma was arrested by detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Benjamin Hundeyin in a Statement on Friday said recovered from the suspect are one pump-action rifle, one semi-automatic pistol, four locally-made guns, and sixteen live cartridges.

Hundeyin said the arrest follows an investigation initiated on December 6, 2024, into a case of conspiracy, murder, cultism, and unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.

Three suspects were earlier arrested and charged to court, while others remained at large.

Following intelligence gathering, detectives launched a manhunt for Adesanya who was mentioned by those arrested.

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, officers successfully raided a criminal hideout in the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos, leading to his arrest and the recovery of the mentioned firearms and ammunition.

While, efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing gang members and recover additional exhibits.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents and would continue to clamp down on criminal activities in the state.

