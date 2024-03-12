Lagos: Police Arrest Criminals Preventing Demolitions At Mayegun Estate

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab has revealed that some criminals were arrested for assault on law enforcement officials during the demolition of all illegal shanties/structures around the Lagos Coastal Road at Maiyegun Estate by Jakande, Lekki Epe Expressway.

The Commissioner made this known in a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

Wahab noted that the arrested criminals have been handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.

Wahab said, ‘’During the enforcement operation of the joint team of Enforcement Officers from the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and the Special Taskforce on Environmental Offences led by Mr Shola Jejeloye yesterday in Jakande Estate, about 7 criminals were arrested for unlawful possession of arms and assaulting the enforcement officials.

‘’They have been handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.’’

Meanwhile, in a security update, the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, said that police officers from the Divisional Police at Ilasan had restored normalcy as some miscreants from the shanties on Coastal Road alignment and Jakande estate, Lekki attempted to take over the express road and blocked both sides.

He also added that people who are living and doing business at the whole of Lekki Expressway should support the state government on the ongoing clearing of shanties around the Jakande area.

The Lagos State Taskforce started demobilization of illegal structures, shanties on the Coastal Road alignment and Jakande estate lekki, miscreants from the shanties took over the express road and blocked both sides, DPO Ilasan swung into action and normalcy was restored back to the area. The Security agencies are still on very much ground.

The Lagos State Government had on Monday, March 11, commenced the demolition of all illegal shanties/structures that litter the Lagos Coastal Road at Maiyegun Estate by Jakande in the Lekki area of the State, reiterating its commitment to urban regeneration in the State.