Lagos Police Arrest Alleged Armed Robbery Syndicate, Recover Weapons

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended eight members of two syndicates who had been declared wanted for alleged armed robberies and car theft at gunpoint in the State.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) who spoke on the development on Saturday said some of the accused were apprehended in Lagos.

He further explained that the detectives tracked down the remaining suspects to Iwo, Osun State, and Ibadan, Oyo State, where they were apprehended

The suspects were identified as Dayo Afolabi ‘m’ 27, Segun Osoyemi ‘m’ 32, Toheeb Adetunji ‘m’ 29, Tomiwa Okunlola ‘m’ 30, Bashiru Lukmon ‘m’ 22, Usman Hammed ‘m’ 25, Ashiru Usman ‘m’ 24 and Toheeb Oyekunle ‘m’ 32.

He added that the suspects were responsible for the murder and theft of a police officer’s firearm on December 9, 2023, in the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State.

He further stated that the firearm was recovered following the initial round of arrests.

Other things found on the suspects include one pump-action rifle, five locally-made pistols, thirty live cartridges, and charms.

CP Adegoke Fayoade, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, praised the detectives for their efforts and promised Lagosians that the Command will continue to do everything operationally feasible to keep them safe.