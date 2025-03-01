Lagos Police Arrest 35 Robbery Syndicates In One-Week

Share

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday disclosed its operatives arrested at least 35 traffic robbery suspects in a series of operations conducted within a week.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who stated that the suspects were apprehended during different tactical operations in the Ajah area.

Hundeyin explained that the arrests were carried out by tactical teams stationed in Elemoro, covering the Ajah axis, including Lekki Phase 1 through to Epe.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that all 35 suspects had been arraigned.

Among those arrested on February 24 were Alao Oluwafemi, Adeshina Akinrinde, Udoh John, Afolabi Kola, Daniel Augustine, Olalekan Qudus, Shittu Lanre, and Azeez Olalekan.

Others picked up within the same week include Olayemi Moses, Oriyomi Ojo, Ismail Mubarak, Alabi Ibrahim, Bashir Umar, Nasiru Muhammed, Ashiru Sanni, Babalola Ibrahim, John James, Rafiu Yakubu, and Basit Azeez.

Also on the list are Adebayo Oyebode, Oriyomi Williams, Sahabi Lawal, Benjamin Peter, Aanu Ayoade, Aminu Abubakar, Olayiwola James, Sahedu Abubakar, Taiwo Fawasi, Muhammed Monsuru, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Uche Achuoye, Samuel Olapade, El-Kamal Ibrahim, Hammed Taofeek, and Jamilu Usman.

“This was carried out by our tactical team stationed in Elemoro covering the Ajah axis, such as Lekki Phase 1 down to Epe. They carried out this operation.

“We have tactical teams in other parts of the state, and they also have the same to arrest violent criminals and make sure they are brought to book,” he said.

