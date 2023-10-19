Lagos: Police Arrest 32 Suspects, Recovers 25 Firearms, Live Cartridges

…Urge Residents With Illegal Arms to Surrender Them

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested 32 suspects within four weeks for various crimes in the state and recovered 25 firearms and 74 live cartridges. The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said the arrest of the suspects were part of the Command’s achievements in the fight against crime and criminality within Lagos State in the past one month or thereabout.

This was also as he revealed that the Command, acting on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, was calling on residents of Lagos State to as a matter of urgency submit to the state Police all illegal arms in their possession.

Hundeyin said: “We have a total of 32 suspects who have engaged in varying crimes including adulteration of product, fabrication of firearms, armed robbery, stealing, cultism.

From all these cases which we successfully cracked, we recovered a total of 25 firearms including a toy gun, 7 live cartridges, 12 expended cartridges, 12 long pipes, two drilling machines, one gas cylinder, one vehicle, other fabricated tools, two daggers, one UTC axe, various charms and 251 adulterated wires.”

He added that in line with Eg- betokun’s instruction, all Commands should mop up arms and ammunitions in the hands of non- state actors within their respective jurisdictions, “the Lagos State Police Command hereby calls on all persons having illegal possession of arms and ammunition to come forward and submit them without getting arrested or prosecuted.

“Meanwhile, the Command will continue the clampdown on the illegal fabrication, sales, possession, and use of prohibited firearms in the state.”