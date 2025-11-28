Lagos Police Arrest 26 Suspects For Counterfeit Currency, Adulterated Diesel Sales

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 26 male suspects in connection with fraudulent activities, including the possession of counterfeit currency and the production and sale of adulterated diesel to unsuspecting motorists in Eti-Osa, Lekki.

The arrests occurred on November 27, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m. during a joint operation with operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI).

Authorities recovered a total of ₦951,300 in counterfeit notes from the suspects’ premises.

Preliminary investigations identified Abubakar Rilean (40), Abubakar Abdullahi (35), Adamu Ibrahim Jora (35), and Michael John (30) as the main actors behind the production and distribution of adulterated diesel, locally known as “rice and beans.”

Additionally, Ichapi Moses (30) and Samson Adike (28) were named as suppliers of the fraudulent petroleum products.

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, warned criminally minded individuals across the state to desist from illegal activities, emphasizing that the Command is intensifying efforts to curb crime.

He assured residents that the state remains safe and that perpetrators of acts threatening public peace, economic stability, or vehicle safety will face the full weight of the law.

The Lagos State Police Command continues to conduct daily raids, show-of-force movements, and convoy patrols within the Area Commands and Divisions.

Jimoh urged residents to provide credible and timely information to aid law enforcement in apprehending criminals and sustaining the security and peace Lagos is known for.