Lagos: Police Arrest 2 Suspected Traffic Robbers

Operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), have arrested two suspected traffic robbers operating around Ketu and Mile 12 area of Lagos State.

The suspects, Yemi Aparaojo, popularly known as Asa, 33, and Samuel Adekunle, a.k.a Omo-jo– Ibo, 37, were arrested by the operatives at about 11am on Tuesday.

One of the suspects, Aparaojo, who is an ex-convict was released from Kirikiri Maximum Correction Centre in May, 2025 after six and half years at the facility.

Adekunle on his part had been fingered in several traffic robberies around Ajelogo and Ketu area, but the operatives had been on the look out for him.

It was learnt that the duo along with two others last week at about noon robbed a passerby of his N25,000 while the victim was trying to assist them with some money when the group pestered him. The gang thereafter assaulted the man.

The victim on sighting the leader of the gang, Adekunle, on Tuesday alerted the RRS operatives, who rounded up the suspects. Two members of the gang escaped through Ketu market.

However, the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, CSP Sola Jejeloye had in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh reinforced Response riders at Ketu and Mile 12 to stem the tide of crime on the corridor.

Jejeloye has directed that the suspects be charged to court immediately while the team intensifies efforts to arrest other members of the gang who are at large.