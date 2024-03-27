Lagos Police Apprehends Four Men Over Assault

At least four 21-year-old men were charged on Wednesday for allegedly severing another man’s right shoulder by the Lagos State Police Command.

The three-count charge of conspiracy, assault, and willful damage is pending trial for the defendants named Mudashiru Ibrahim, John Agidingbi, Moshood Usman, and Thankgod Simon.

SP Kehinde Ajayi had earlier told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 9 at Oko-oba, Orile Agege, Lagos State, the prosecution.

The prosecution claimed that one Mr Babatunde Yusuf was assaulted by the defendants, who used a cutlass to cut his right shoulder and injure other areas of his body.

However, the accused entered a not-guilty plea.

“The defendants damaged security lighting, a snooker board and some tables, property of Mr Jimoh Fatai,” Ajayi added.

He claims that the offences violate Lagos State’s 2015 Criminal Law Sections 411, 173, and 350.

The suspects were each given N100,000 bail with two sureties by Chief Magistrate Mrs. Ejiro Kubeinje.

The matter was adjourned until April 17 by Kubeinje for mention.