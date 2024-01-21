Lagos Police Apprehend Three Suspected Cultists

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command has said it arrested three suspected cultists in the Ishashi area of the state.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Commander spokesperson who stated this on Sunday reiterated CP Adegoke Fayoade, the Lagos State Police Commissioner promise to rid the state of criminals

According to Hundeyin, the three suspects were arrested on Saturday at about 6.30 am by the police.

“The police got information that some boys were seen in military uniform disturbing the peace of the Oke-Odan community in Ishashi,” he said.

He further explained that operatives from the Ishashi division were “quickly drafted” to the community and arrested the suspects who are of the ages 24 and 39.

Hundeyin however stated that an investigation had begun and the suspects would soon be charged in court.