Lagos Police Apprehend Four Armed Robbery Suspects In Ikorodu

Four alleged armed robbers who were causing havoc in Ikorodu and its surroundings have been taken into custody by the Lagos State Police Command.

In a statement released on Friday, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Command, confirmed the arrest.

Hundeyin said the CP’s Tactical Squad on Thursday at about 1 am apprehended the suspects after receiving reliable information.

He added that the suspects, who are also members of the Eiye Fraternity, were taken into custody in the Elepe neighbourhood of Ginti, Ikorodu.

“The following exhibits were recovered from them: three English double barrel guns, one pump action gun, one reining model 700 riffle, one locally-made pistol and 69 RDS of AK-47 live ammunition.

“Others are 68 RDS of live cartridges, five RDS of 7.62 live ammunition, one Beretta pistol magazine, four battle axes, three daggers, five cutlasses, one digger, one police camouflage.

“Also one face mask, one Lexus 300 SUV, one Volvo wagon XC-70, and one POS machine were recovered ” he said.

Hundeyin indicated that an investigation into their operations had commenced.