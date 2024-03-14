Lagos Police Announces Investigation Into Murder Of Female Baker

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday said it has begun investigations into the murder of a female baker, Tina Ileogben, whose dead body was discovered in her room.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who disclosed this to newsmen said, that officials of the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit had evacuated the remains of the deceased to the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for an autopsy.

He said one Akeem, a coworker of the deceased, and her landlord reported the case at the Dopemu Police Division on Wednesday.

The report was made after they discovered her dead body at her residence on Olowo Street, Alhaja Shifiwa area of Dopemu, Agege, in Lagos State.

He said the coworker reported that the deceased was absent from work, and a senior member of staff on duty instructed him to check up on her since she lived close to the company.

“On getting there, Akeem met her room open, entered the room with two neighbours of the deceased, and discovered her lifeless naked body in a pool of blood with her neck slit.

“Investigation is ongoing, but regarding the alleged missing heart of the deceased, nothing of such happened,” Hundeyin said.

An elder sister to the deceased, identified as Justina, told newsmen that her sister was allegedly raped before she was killed.

Justina, who demanded justice from the police, urged the command to track down the suspect(s) responsible for her sister’s death.