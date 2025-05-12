Lagos PMO To Launch Pilot Pensioner Verification For Parastatals

Share

Lagos State Parastatal Monitoring Office (PMO) is set to commence a pilot verification exercise for pensioners in parastatals, agencies and government-owned companies with independent recruitment powers within the state civil service.

The Permanent Secretary of PMO, Mrs Adetutu Ososanya, stated this at the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the second year of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the news briefing was held at Baguda Kalto Press Centre, Alausa.

Ososanya said that the exercise was designed to enhance transparency, accuracy and efficiency in pension administration, particularly in areas concerning data updates and payment procedures.

“This pilot scheme is a proactive measure aimed at sanitising the pension system. “We want to ensure that only duly qualified pensioners benefit from government funds and that our records are accurate and up to date.

“Our aim is to make life easier for pensioners that have served and make sure they are verified,” she said. The permanent secretary noted that during the period under review, PMO embarked on 36 working tours and onthe-spot assessments of various parastatals, agencies and state-owned enterprises.

The purpose, she said, was to identify operational challenges and offer practical solutions, in line with the state’s THEMES Plus development agenda.

