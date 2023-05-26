Lagos Pledges To Transform Isale Akoka Community, Bariga

The Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) has assured of the government’s commitment to the completion of the road rehabilitation project in the Isale Akoka Community in the Bariga area of the state. The General Manager of LASURA, Ajibike Shomade, gave this assurance during a courtesy visit to the agency by the Isale Akoka residents, stressing that the government’s vision is to develop Isale Akoka into a world-class destination that would attract tourists from around the globe.

She cited examples such as the Water House in Cape Verde, which, she said, serve as inspiration for the envisioned transformation. LASURA GM noted that this is a long-term project that would not only benefit the community but also be an achievement for the state government. “Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has already initiated the process by approving the construction of roads for better accessibility.