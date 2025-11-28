Lagos Pledges Cross-Border Environmental Collaboration With Ogun

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, has commended the Ogun State Government and Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, for decisive actions in response to the reported lead contamination incident in Ogijo, Sagamu.

Wahab said that Lagos is ready to collaborate with Ogun State to tackle cross-border pollution, enforce compliance, and ensure industrial activities in the corridor between both states meet environmental standards.

The Ogun State Government had called for an immediate, temporary suspension of lead ingot exports and ordered the shutdown of seven facilities involved in Used Lead-Acid Battery (ULAB) recycling in Ogijo.

This action followed an on-the-spot inspection after a viral video raised concerns about potential lead poisoning in the community.

The inspection was led by Oresanya alongside experts from the Ogun State Ministries of Environment and Health, the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The temporary suspension and facility shutdowns send a strong signal that environmental safety and public health cannot be compromised.

Wahab further noted that Lagos State continues to enforce sanitation laws, enhance waste management, restore drainage infrastructure, and expand environmental monitoring to ensure a safer and healthier region for residents across both states.